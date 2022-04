EL PASO, TX (KTSM) — There were a lot of exciting events at Saturday’s District 1-6A track and field meet at Eastwood High School.

From Eastwood’s Andrew Martinez winning the boys’ 4×100 relay, Americas’ star Jared Laverty, an Incarnate Word commit, coming out on top of a loaded field in the boys’ 800 meter event, to the Franklin boys and girls’ teams showing out their dominant program on the track and field.

The 5A and 6A area meet is scheduled to be held at Franklin High School on April 21st.