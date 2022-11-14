EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin girls basketball standout Fatime Seck signed her national letter of intent to play at Division I Central Arkansas on Monday.

Seck chose the Sugar Bears over a couple other offers and committed to Central Arkansas late last month after taking an official visit.

“I just had a really good relationship with the coaching staff. When I went there on my visit it felt like a place I’d like to be,” Seck said.

Franklin basketball player Fatime Seck signed her letter of intent to play D1 hoops at Central Arkansas today.

In 31 varsity games in 2021-22, Seck averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 steal per game, helping the Cougars to a District 1-6A championship.

Located in Conway, Ark., the Sugar Bears play in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Seck will look to bring her abilities as a three-point shooter and a long defender to UCA.

“They just told me to come make an impact, to play hard. I’ll definitely be shooting a lot, getting some shots up and playing defense,” Seck said.