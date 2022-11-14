EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin girls basketball standout Fatime Seck signed her national letter of intent to play at Division I Central Arkansas on Monday.
Seck chose the Sugar Bears over a couple other offers and committed to Central Arkansas late last month after taking an official visit.
“I just had a really good relationship with the coaching staff. When I went there on my visit it felt like a place I’d like to be,” Seck said.
In 31 varsity games in 2021-22, Seck averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 steal per game, helping the Cougars to a District 1-6A championship.
Located in Conway, Ark., the Sugar Bears play in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Seck will look to bring her abilities as a three-point shooter and a long defender to UCA.
“They just told me to come make an impact, to play hard. I’ll definitely be shooting a lot, getting some shots up and playing defense,” Seck said.