Frank Martinez hired as new head football coach at El Dorado

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the second time since the summer of 2018, the El Dorado football team has a new head coach.

Sources told KTSM on Monday night that Franklin defensive coordinator Frank Martinez will take over as the Aztecs’ new boss, after El Dorado parted ways with David Telas in May.

Martinez had been the Cougars’ defensive coordinator since 2016 under head coach Daren Walker, and was on staff for some very successful Franklin teams. He has also spent time as an assistant coach in northeast El Paso, at Chapin.

Martinez is expected to be introduced later this week in a ceremony at at El Dorado.