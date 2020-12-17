Four El Paso football stars sign with D-1 programs on early National Signing Day

EL PASO, TEXAS KTSM) – Four El Paso high school football stars signed with Division 1 programs on Wednesday on early National Signing Day.

A pair of players are headed to the University of New Mexico; Americas running back Aaron Dumas, and Burges tight end/linebacker Alec Marenco. Dumas, the city’s record holder for single-season rushing touchdowns, will enroll early at UNM in January, to get a head start on both academics and football.

Americas running back @AaronDumas22 on signing early with @UNMLoboFB: "I wanted to start my major early. Going into psychology, I have to get my Master's degree to go into that field, so getting a head start will help me out." #txhsfb #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/WSuP07kgzQ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2020

“I wanted to start my major early. Going into psychology, I have to get my Master’s degree to go into that field, so getting a head start will help me out,” Dumas said. “Itwill help me, especially with my dreams of going to the NFL. I can still work out, go into the draft in time, and be ahead of the curve.”

Marenco will project as a linebacker in college and finish out his senior season in El Paso. His signing ceremony will be in February.

Meanwhile, Eastlake quarterback Orion Olivas signed with FCS squad Houston Baptist. The District 1-6A MVP will have a chance to compete for playing time immediately, and he will also enroll early in January to begin his career with the Huskies.

“Being able to be introduced to the offense a bit earlier, getting my timing on with the receivers there. As far as opportunities, every opportunity is there and I’m just going to take every opportunity that I can,” Olivas said.

Montwood defensive lineman Ivan Escobar signed with the New Mexico State Aggies on Wednesday, rounding out the local early signees to D1 schools. Additionally, former Pebble Hills star Devean Deal, who played his final 2 years of high school in the DFW area, signed with Tulane.

Expect many more signees come the February signing period.