EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in the 2022-23 season, four Borderland high school basketball teams are in the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings.

In Class 5A boys, Chapin made their debut on the TABC Top 25 rankings for this season. Chapin earned the No. 23 spot on the list. Chapin is 19-6 overall in 8-0 in District 1-5A play. Chapin will play at Jefferson on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and then host Burges on Friday, Jan. 27.

In Class 4A boys, Harmony Science Academy was ranked No. 25 for the second week in a row. HSA made their debut on the list last week. Harmony has a 21-5 overall record and is 5-0 in District 1-4A play. Harmony will host Irvin on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. and then host Cathedral on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In Class 3A boys, Tornillo made the top 25 for a third week in a row. The Coyotes moved up one spot from last week and now sit at No. 20. Tornillo currently holds a 23-1 overall record and a 6-0 record in District 4-3A play. Tornillo will host El Paso Leadership Academy East on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Their second game of the week will be on the road against Kermit.

In Class 5A girls, Chapin was ranked for the fourth week in a row. Chapin moved up to No. 23 after they spent the last two weeks ranked at No. 24. Chapin is 23-5 on the season overall and 9-1 in District 1-5A. The Huskies will play at Jefferson on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. and then return home to play Burges at 7:30 p.m.

