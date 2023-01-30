EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -For the second week in a row, four Borderland high school basketball teams are in the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings.

In Class 5A boys, Chapin moved up three spots from last week’s rankings as they now hold the No. 20 spot. Chapin is 21-6 on the season and 10-0 in District 1-5A play. Chapin will play at Canutillo on Tuesday and at El Paso on Friday.

In Class 4A boys, Harmony Science Academy moved up one spot as they now hold the No. 25 ranking. HSA is 23-5 on the season and 6-0 in District 1-4A. HSA will play at Bowie on Tuesday.

In Class 3A, Tornillo was ranked No. 19 this week, an one spot jump from last week’s rankings. Tornillo is 25-1 and 7-0 in District 4-3A. This was the fourth week in a row that Tornillo was ranked in the top 25. Tornillo will host Alpine on Tuesday and hit the road to play Presidio on Friday.

In Class 6A girls, Franklin earned a spot on the rankings for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Franklin is 22-3 and 13-0 in District 1-6A. The Lady Cougars are the second high school team from El Paso to land a spot on the TABC’s top 25 rankings this season. Chapin saw itself drop out of the rankings after spending the last four weeks on it.

KTSM 9 News is your home for high school basketball, with the only high school hoops wrap-up show in the Borderland. 9 Overtime airs every Friday night at 10:15 p.m.