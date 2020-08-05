Former UTEP running back Treyvon Hughes to coach at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP running back Treyvon Hughes is trading in his cleats for a clipboard.

After leading the Miners in rushing last season, Hughes will coach high school football in El Paso at nearby Montwood High School, the program announced on Monday.

Montwood Football is excited to welcome former @UTEPFB standout Treyvon Hughes to our staff. Treyvon will be working with Running Backs and teaching social studies @MontwoodHS. #MW3Clap #BurntheShips pic.twitter.com/QrAdozEW9s — Montwood Football (@MontwoodFB) August 3, 2020

“I wanted to jump at the opportunity to bring in someone with the experience that Treyvon {Hughes} has,” said Montwood head football coach and athletic coordinator Ariel Famaligi. “We wanted to have a guy on the staff who has the attention to detail, the focus, the discipline that comes with being a Division I college football player.”

Famaligi, who also played football at UTEP and is set to be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame along with the 2000 Miners football team who won the WAC that year, keeps tabs on Miner football players who have an interest in coaching.

Hughes had aspirations to play professionally, but felt his greatest impact in life could be had on the sidelines as a coach.

“Over the last few months, I’ve just been doing some thinking,” said Hughes. “What can I do? How can I contribute? How can I help the younger generation? I feel that through coaching I can teach them everything — about life and about football.”

The Dallas native rushed for 12 touchdowns in his senior year at UTEP. He started four years for the Miners — two on defense and two on offense. His love for El Paso is deep and felt like it was the perfect place to begin his coaching career.

“I played college football here,” said Hughes. “I’ve learned to love the city, the city is great and the people are great. Just being here and staying here is something I really wanted to do.”

Hughes, who earned a bachelor’s and masters degree at UTEP, will coach the running backs at Montwood. He will also teach social studies at the school.