Former Coronado High School head football coach Don Brooks dies at 79

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s high school football community lost a good one.

Canutillo head football coach, Scott Brooks, telling KTSM that his father, Don Brooks, died at the age of 79 on Friday. According to members of the Coronado High School football family — where he coached at for 34 years — Brooks died from complications from cancer.

Via the #KTSM9Sports archives: Don Brooks was Coronado through and through. The ultimate motivator. RIP. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/nhdSHTqLgj — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) April 30, 2021

According to the El Paso Times, Brooks began coaching at Coronado in 1977 and compiled a record of 228-147-3. He retired after the 2011 season, but continued to coach in the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game until 2018. Coronado’s stadium was renamed after his retirement to Quarles-Brooks Thunderbird Stadium.

“He had passion for the game of football and he had a passion for the kids and how to treat them,” said Rick Hernandez, executive director of the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game. “He used football as a teaching tool of life.”

Many of Brooks’ former players went on to coach football themselves, solely because of their experiences playing under him at Coronado.

“Coach Brooks was a father figure to so many people,” said Pebble Hills High School football assistant coach, Mike Pry, who played for Brooks at Coronado in the 1990’s. “He was as tough as nails, he demanded a lot from everybody, but he also raised people to be young men and young women. He is the sole reason I am doing what I’m doing [coaching football] today.”

Brooks grew up in Oklahoma and played defensive back at Northwestern Oklahoma State before breaking into coaching in El Paso.