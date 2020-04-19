Former Anthony star signs to play basketball at Louisiana-Lafayette

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former Anthony High School basketball star Brayan Au is headed to the NCAA Division I level, having committed to play at Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.

Au left Anthony in 2018 and played two seasons for former UTEP coach Billy Gillispie at Ranger College. In his final year at he JuCo level in 2020, Au averaged 12 points per game.

He made the announcement of his commitment to the Ragin’ Cajuns on his Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will sorely need the 6’4 Au’s talents next season. Louisiana-Lafeyette finished just 14-19 in 2019-20, and were just 8-12 in the Sun Belt Conference.