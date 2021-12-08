Five El Paso-area schools to change classifications after UIL releases reclassification numbers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the University Interscholastic League (UIL) officially releasing its classification cutoff numbers on Monday, five El Paso-area schools will be changing classifications, for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times was the first to report the changes in classification for the quintet of area schools.

First, El Dorado will be moving up from Class 5A to Class 6A for all sports. The Aztecs will compete in District 1-6A beginning next year.

⚠️ OFFICIAL RELEASE ⚠️



Conference Cutoff Numbers and Preliminary Enrollment Figures for the 2022-2023 & 2023-2024 UIL Reclassification & Realignment



🔗 https://t.co/NsGjaWA6kV pic.twitter.com/SwyPKUbibq — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) December 8, 2021

A trio of El Paso Independent School District teams will be dropping from Class 5A to Class 4A. Austin, Bowie and Irvin will all be dropping to 4A, in what will be a welcomed move, particularly on the gridiron.

Around the area, Anthony will be moving down from Class 3A to Class 2A. Though it was close, Tornillo will be remaining in Class 3A, rather than dropping down alongside Anthony.

Official district realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years will be announced on Feb. 3, 2022.