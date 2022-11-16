EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday.

All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team.

Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. Santana Hernandez signed to attend New Mexico Junior College.

Easton Moomau and Stephen Sepulveda will start their college baseball journeys at the NCAA Division I level. Moomau signed to attend University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Sepulveda signed to attend Baylor University.