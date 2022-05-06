EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five Americas High School athletes signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at the next level on Friday afternoon.

First, three track and field athletes will run in college, including two at the Division I level. Jared Laverty signed with Incarnate Word; Aaron Saenz is heading to Lamar. Laverty will also be running at the state meet next week, competing in the 800 meters.

Five student-athletes from Americas signing to play at the next level today.



Aaron Saenz, Lamar University (Track)



Carmelo Corral, Adams State (Track)



Jared Laverty, UIW (Track)



Jordan Hernandez, Cochise College (Basketball)



Imahni Brown, Frank Phillips College (Volleyball) pic.twitter.com/d7ZqYKFTLJ — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) May 6, 2022

Elsewhere on the track, Carmelo Corral is heading to Adams State, a Division II power in Colorado. Volleyball player Imahni Brown is going to play at Frank Phillips College.

Finally, boys basketball star Jordan Hernandez has elected to go the junior college route and signed with Cochise College in Arizona, which is typically one of the best JuCos in the southwest region of the country.

Hernandez was on varsity for all four seasons and led the Trail Blazers to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances in the Class 6A state playoffs in 2021 and 2022.