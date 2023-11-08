EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The field for the 2023 McDonald’s Classic basketball tournament was announced on Wednesday in the Sun City.

The tournament – which features a boys bracket and a girls bracket – will be played Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Eastlake High School.

The girls field will feature five teams: Americas High School, C.E. King High School (Houston), Mt. Zion Academy (Lanham, Md.), Princeton High School (Princeton, Texas) and Sachse High School (Sachse, Texas).

Meanwhile, the boys field will feature eight teams, including four teams from El Paso: Bel Air, El Paso High, Eastlake and Pebble Hills. The out-of-town teams on the boys side are Arizona Compass School, Mt. Zion Academy, Justin-Northwest High School (Justin, Texas) and Odessa High.