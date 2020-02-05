Feb. 4 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season is in its final few week of the regular season and the playoff race is heading up across the Borderland. KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the region to highlight Tuesday night’s action.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 Scores
Boys
Coronado 54, Socorro 51
Franklin 43, Montwood 28
Anthony 55, Tornillo 46
Americas 49, Pebble Hills 45 F/OT
Canutillo 42, Canutillo 27
Andress 88, Irvin 44
Chapin 70 Jefferson 34
El Paso High 61, Bowie 58
El Dorado 58, Eastlake 55
Hanks 53, Bel Air 51
Ysleta 44, Riverside 43
Eastwood 48, Del Valle 39
Parkland 62, Horizon 53
Gadsden 29, Cathedral 28
San Elizario 63, Mountain View 50
Girls
Pebble Hills 50, Americas 41
Franklin 40, Montwood 34
Socorro 35, Coronado 25
Burges 48, Canutillo 34
Chapin 51, Jefferson 32
El Paso High 43, Bowie 41
Andress 49, Irvin 21
El Dorado 55, Eastlake 48
Riverside 62, Ysleta 31
Eastwood 42, Del Valle 25
Bel Air 45, Hanks 39
San Elizario 48, Mountain View 41