Feb. 4 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season is in its final few week of the regular season and the playoff race is heading up across the Borderland. KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the region to highlight Tuesday night’s action.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 Scores 

Boys

Coronado 54, Socorro 51

Franklin 43, Montwood 28 

Anthony 55, Tornillo 46  

Americas 49, Pebble Hills 45 F/OT

Canutillo 42, Canutillo 27 

Andress 88, Irvin 44 

Chapin 70 Jefferson 34

El Paso High 61, Bowie 58

El Dorado 58, Eastlake 55

Hanks 53, Bel Air 51 

Ysleta 44, Riverside 43

Eastwood 48, Del Valle 39

Parkland 62, Horizon 53

Gadsden 29, Cathedral 28

San Elizario 63, Mountain View 50

Girls 

Pebble Hills 50, Americas 41

Franklin 40, Montwood 34 

Socorro 35, Coronado 25

Burges 48, Canutillo 34

Chapin 51, Jefferson 32 

El Paso High 43, Bowie 41 

Andress 49, Irvin 21 

El Dorado 55, Eastlake 48

Riverside 62, Ysleta 31 

Eastwood 42, Del Valle 25

Bel Air 45, Hanks 39 

San Elizario 48, Mountain View 41 

