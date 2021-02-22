Feb. 22 high school basketball playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season as the high school basketball playoffs in Texas rolled on throughout the state.
KTSM 9 Sports had cameras across the Lone Star State to highlight the action.
Boys High School Basketball Playoffs
Class 6A Bi-District Round
-Americas def. San Angelo Central, 47-35 (Trail Blazers advance to Area Round)
-Abilene def. Eastwood, 55-22 (Trooper eliminated)
-Permian def. Eastlake, 71-58 (Falcons eliminated)
-Frenship def. Franklin, 73-36
Class 5A Area Round
-Chapin def. Plainview, 79-67 (Huskies advance to Regional Quarterfinals)
Girls High School Basketball Playoffs
Class 6A Area Round
-Southlake Carroll def. Americas, 58-27 (Trail Blazers eliminated)