Feb. 22 high school basketball playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season as the high school basketball playoffs in Texas rolled on throughout the state.

KTSM 9 Sports had cameras across the Lone Star State to highlight the action.

Boys High School Basketball Playoffs

Class 6A Bi-District Round

-Americas def. San Angelo Central, 47-35 (Trail Blazers advance to Area Round)

-Abilene def. Eastwood, 55-22 (Trooper eliminated)

-Permian def. Eastlake, 71-58 (Falcons eliminated)

-Frenship def. Franklin, 73-36

Class 5A Area Round

-Chapin def. Plainview, 79-67 (Huskies advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

Girls High School Basketball Playoffs

Class 6A Area Round

-Southlake Carroll def. Americas, 58-27 (Trail Blazers eliminated)