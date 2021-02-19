Feb. 19 El Paso high school basketball playoff highlights, scoreboard

SEMINOLE, Texas (KTSM) -- In the biggest upset of the 2021 Texas girls high school basketball playoffs thus far, Canutillo took down No. 10 Amarillo High in the Area Round, 60-59, in overtime at Seminole High School on Friday. The Eagles advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals with the win.

Alyssa Bonilla led Canutillo with a game-high 33 points, including five points in the final minute of overtime. With less than a minute to play, Bonilla came up with a circus three-point play off an Eagles inbound to give Canutillo a one-point lead. Following an Amarillo basket that put the Sandies up one, Bonilla was fouled and went to the free throw line with under five seconds to play -- needing one to tie and two for the win. She sank both, lifting the Eagles to their first Regional Quarterfinals appearance in program history.