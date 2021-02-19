Feb. 19 El Paso high school basketball playoff highlights, scoreboard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The winter weather blast that swept across Texas over the week forced high school basketball playoffs to be put on pause due to travel concerns. Hoops resumed on Friday with Area Round games for the girls and Bi-District Round games for the boys.
KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.
El Paso girls high school basketball playoffs
Class 4A — Area Round
(2) Canyon def. San Elizario, 76-36
Class 5A — Area Round
Canutillo def. (10) Amarillo, 60-59 in OT
El Paso boys high school basketball playoffs
Class 3A — Bidistrict Round
Class 4A — Bidistrict Round
(7) Seminole def. Fabens, 97-44
Riverside def. Andrews, 62-46
Class 5A — Bidistrict Round
Andress def. Canutillo, 43-40
Ysleta def. Bowie, 59-47
Bel Air def. Austin, 60-55