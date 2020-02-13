Feb. 12 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District championships are up for grabs across the high school basketball landscape in El Paso. KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the region to highlight the championship action.
Wednesday, February 12 results
Boys
Socorro 52, Franklin 45
Coronado 63, Pebble Hills 46
Americas 43, Montwood 28
Andress 86, Austin 60
Chapin 63, Bowie 49
Canutillo 58, Jefferson 36
El Paso High 49, Irvin 27
Eastwood 54, El Dorado 35 (Troopers clinch District 2-5A title)
Eastlake 65, Ysleta 56
Parkland 57, Del Valle 39
Riverside 55, Bel Air 49
Hanks 62, Horizon 61
Girls
Pebble Hills 67, Coronado 34 (Spartans clinch District 1-6A title)
Montwood 43, Americas 31
Andress 69, Austin 22 (Eagles clinch District 1-5A title)
El Paso High 79 Irvin 52
Canutillo 60, Jefferson 44
Chapin 72, Bowie 29
Eastwood 43, El Dorado 37 (Troopers clinch District 2-5a title)
Horizon 49, Hanks 45
Eastlake 73, Ysleta 41