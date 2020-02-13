Feb. 12 high school basketball highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District championships are up for grabs across the high school basketball landscape in El Paso. KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the region to highlight the championship action.

Wednesday, February 12 results

Boys

Socorro 52, Franklin 45

Coronado 63, Pebble Hills 46

Americas 43, Montwood 28

Andress 86, Austin 60 

Chapin 63, Bowie 49

Canutillo 58, Jefferson 36

El Paso High 49, Irvin 27

Eastwood 54, El Dorado 35 (Troopers clinch District 2-5A title)

Eastlake 65, Ysleta 56

Parkland 57, Del Valle 39

Riverside 55, Bel Air 49 

Hanks 62, Horizon 61

Girls

Pebble Hills 67, Coronado 34 (Spartans clinch District 1-6A title)

Montwood 43, Americas 31

Andress 69, Austin 22 (Eagles clinch District 1-5A title)

El Paso High 79 Irvin 52

Canutillo 60, Jefferson 44

Chapin 72, Bowie 29

Eastwood 43, El Dorado 37 (Troopers clinch District 2-5a title)

Horizon 49, Hanks 45

Eastlake 73, Ysleta 41 

