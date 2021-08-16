Fear the Falcons: Eastlake football playing for championships in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Eastlake football program has been one of the more consistent programs in the city since the school fielded a team in 2012. In nine seasons as a varsity program, the Falcons have made the playoffs eight times and have captured three district championships.

Eastlake is coming off another successful season in 2020, their first in Class 6A, finishing 6-1 (5-0 in District 1-6A.). The Falcons and Eastwood, who did not play each other last season, were the only two teams in District 1-6A to finish district play undefeated. However, with numerous cancellations throughout the pandemic-shortened season, the Troopers played one more district game than the Falcons and claimed the outright district championship.

The Falcons return 11 starters in 2021 and expectations have only gotten high for Ruben Rodriguez, who enters his third season as the head coach.

“There’s a lot of parody in the district. You look at it from top-to-bottom, it was a great year for us last year, but we are looking to repeat [the success we had] this year,” said Rodriguez. “We have a tradition that we have to uphold for our community and we are just excited about the opportunity to get back on.”

Eastlake will have the advantage of having one of the top running backs in the city lining up behind an inexperienced quarterback. Elijah Uribe rushed for 854 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2020, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry.

“It’s my senior year, so I see us making it all the way,” said Uribe. “We want to go 10-0 and not just make it to the playoffs, but making an impact in the playoffs. That’s really where I see us going.”

The Falcons will open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 against El Dorado. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will also come on Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.