Farmington defeats Mayfield in season-ending “bowl game”

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Farmington defeated Mayfield 48-28 on Friday night in Albuquerque at DreamStyle Stadium in the last game of the year for both teams.

In lieu of state championships, the NMAA opted to have football teams play “bowl games” to end the regular season, pairing teams against school in different regions.

The Scorpions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the victory. The Trojans now will turn their attention to next fall, and what is hopefully a true high school football season.