Fans permitted to attend high school football spring season in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announced spectators will be permitted to attend all school related sporting events to the extent allowed by the current public health order.

Dona Ana County reached the ‘Yellow Level’ on New Mexico’s color chart in the state’s most recent map update on Wednesday, which means there can be up to 25% capacity at outdoor sporting events, effective immediately.

New Mexico is one of just a few states in the country not to have played a single down of football this past fall. The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) pushed the high school football season, in addition to all fall and winter sports, back to the spring and schools across the state will get an opportunity to play an abbreviated season.

For Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS), Las Cruces High, Mayfield, Centennial, and Onate begin their football seasons this weekend. The Hawks will play the Knights on Friday night at the Field of Dreams while the Bulldawgs will play the Trojans on Saturday at the Field of Dreams in one of the fiercest rivalries in the nation. A total of 700 tickets for each school will go on sale on Thursday.

“This is not a normal season, but we’re excited to have games again and fans in the stands,” said LCPS Athletic Director Ernie Viramontes. “We are asking LCPS families for their patience as we continue to work through the logistics following the latest public health order. If we all work together to follow all the guidelines and protocols, we will have a better chance to continue to play these games.”

Here is a breakdown of spectators allowed to attend games under the COVID-19 health guidelines from the Governor’s Office:

Turquoise Counties:

Up to 75% capacity of an outdoor spectator area

Up to 33% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Green Counties:

Up to 50% capacity of an outdoor spectator area

Up to 25% capacity of an indoor spectator area

Yellow Counties:

Up to 25% capacity for an outdoor spectator area

No spectators for an indoor spectator area

Red Counties:

Games go on

No spectators allowed

Masks must be worn at all times during sporting events and fans will be asked to follow social distance guidelines. Concessions will not be open and only bottled water will be allowed at games.