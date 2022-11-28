EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons as the head coach for Montwood High School football, Ariel Famaligi decided it was time to put away the clipboard.

On Monday, Famaligi told KTSM that he stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons.

Ariel Famaligi tells KTSM that he’s stepped down as the head football coach at Montwood for personal reasons. Wish Coach Fama the best; always been an awesome guy to work with and great with the kids. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 29, 2022

Famaligi took the job as Montwood’s head coach in April 2016. Four of his six seasons as head coach for the program ended in winning records. In the 2017 season, Famaligi led the Rams to a 10-2, 6-1 District 1-6A record. That same year, the Rams managed to claim the District 1-6A title.

The last two seasons haven’t been as smooth as 2017. The Rams only won five games in the last two years combined. In 2022, Montwood finished the season 2-8, 2-6 District 1-6A and finished second to last in the district standings.