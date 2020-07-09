Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The start of fall sports in El Paso is in doubt following the City of El Paso’s updated order for all independent school districts and private schools in El Paso County.

According to the order, all school systems shall not re-open schools for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7, 2020. In addition, extracurricular sports and activities shall not take place until school systems re-open for on-campus instruction.

Virtual instruction shall be permitted as per a school system’s own plan and extracurricular sports and activities shall not take place until school systems re-open for on-campus instruction.



The Health Order will be made available at https://t.co/BvROLowBPw under Health Orders. — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) July 9, 2020

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is the governing body for high school sports in Texas. They say fall sports are still scheduled to begin practices on Monday, August 3, to prepare for a full 2020 season. Per the City of El Paso’s order, that will not happen in the Sun City.

El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District have both already announced they will comply with the new city order, beginning virtual student instruction on August 17 before moving to in-person instruction after September 7.

EPISD to comply with new city order, delay in-person instruction until September 8. Virtual instruction for all EPISD students will begin on August 17 ➡️ https://t.co/javlxziThC pic.twitter.com/B1P3bc9vv9 — elpaso_isd (@ELPASO_ISD) July 9, 2020

The #TeamSISD 2020-21 school year calendar has been revised to begin student instruction on August 17. Our updated calendar meets current TEA guidelines & new El Paso Health Dept. directives plus still includes additional flexibility. Read my UPDATE below. pic.twitter.com/YN5fy4Rm1a — Jose Espinoza (@JEspinoza_SISD) July 9, 2020

This leaves fall sports, at least in El Paso, in limbo. With the Texas high school football season scheduled to begin August 27, schools in El Paso County would not be permitted to even begin practicing until September 8. A total of 18 practices and one scrimmage is required before competition, meaning the high school football season in El Paso would be delayed, at minimum, six weeks.

Depending what the UIL ultimately decides to do at the state level, schools in El Paso are looking at a shortened fall sports season. There is a possibility of being able to compete in district play and playoffs, but only time will tell.

The UIL has not commented on the City of El Paso’s decision to ban high school sports from taking place until on-campus instruction resumes.