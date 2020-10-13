Fabens ISD suspends athletics due to rising COIVD-19 cases

FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – The Fabens Independent School District is suspending all athletic events until further notice, according to a release sent out by the district on Monday night.

Fabens ISD citing the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The release reads, “Fabens ISD is committed to the safety and health of the community. As a proactive measure, due to the number of rising cases in our area, Fabens ISD will postpone all athletic events until further notice. Fabens ISD will continue to work with the El Paso County Health Department and TEA to monitor data to guide decisions in the interest of student safety.”

The Fabens football team was scheduled to host Riverside on Friday night. It becomes the 11th football game to be postponed or canceled in the Borderland just two weeks into the season.

Fabens ISD becomes the first district in the greater El Paso area to pull the plug on high school athletics.