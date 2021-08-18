Expectations remain high for Americas football program in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following an unpresented season in 2020, the Americas football team is eyeing a return to the playoffs in 2021.

The Trailblazers finished last season 2-4 (1-4 in District 1-6A), but were forced to forfeit their last three games due to COVID-19. It was the first time Americas has missed the playoffs since 2017.

Head coach Patrick Melton, who has guided the Trailblazers to three playoff wins and six seasons of seven wins or more, returns nine starters this season and will have a relatively young team. The offensive line will be the strength on offense while the defense will rely on linebacker Noah Brandon Noris and safety Logan Parsont to provide leadership.

“The biggest jump our team needs to make is maturity,” said Melton. “Our kids need some on-field experience because we were limited last year. That’s the biggest jump: game speed and being ready for that.”

Americas will play one of the toughest non-district schedules in the city with games against Midland Christian, Rudder and Del Valle. Needless to say, the Trailblazers will be forced to grow up fast.

“Our team is young, but there’s a lot to look forward to,” said Parsont. “We have a lot of sophomores playing, but they are really stepping up and I’ll be happy to see it. It’ll be a good change.”

The Trailblazers will open the season against Midland Christian on Friday, Aug. 27. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be on Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.