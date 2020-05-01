EPISD unveils new $3.6M field house at Andress High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District unveiled a new $3.6 million field house on the campus of Andress High School on Thursday. The facility is 14,000 square feet and features a new sate-of-the-art weight room, locker room, training rooms, and coaches offices.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to be at a school with a brand new field house and weight room,” said EPISD Athletic Director Maria Kennedy. “Hopefully within the next 10 years, all of our school get something similar to what Andress has.”

The project is part of the $668.8 million bond proposal aimed at modernizing and right-sizing EPISD. The bond was approved by voters on November 8, 2016. It will help EPISD create 21st Century Learning Environments throughout the District to help facilitate the modern, future-ready teaching, and learning techniques that are the focus of instruction in schools. The Bond will also consolidate schools into modern facilities that will help create a more sustainable inventory of campuses in EPISD. Other areas of focus for the Bond include investments in athletic facilities, school buses, instructional technology, and safety and security measures.

Kennedy says another field house is being built on the campus of Coronado High School. That will be the next project to go up along with a softball field at Burges High School and a baseball field for Jefferson High School.

