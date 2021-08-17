EPISD, SISD mask mandates for indoor activity covers high school volleyball

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a meeting adjourned over mask mandates at El Paso and Socorro Independent School Districts, a decision was made in favor of mask requirements on school grounds for any indoor activity.

Board members vote to pass a mask mandate at @ELPASO_ISD starting Thursday. pic.twitter.com/7eAwLT2cMU — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) August 18, 2021

As it pertains to athletics, El Paso ISD officials tell KTSM that the mask mandate will include high school volleyball games and practices. Volleyball is the only fall sport played indoors. According to a spokesperson with EPISD, anyone entering an on-campus gymnasium will be required to wear a face covering, including coaches, players, officials and spectators.

Socorro ISD has yet to clarify with KTSM how they will handle their mask mandate within competition.

Executive Order GA-38 prohibits government entities, including school districts, from mandating masks in schools. However, several counties across Texas have defied the order and implemented their own policies, following up with legal battles against the state.

This comes a day after El Paso City-County Health Authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, told City Council he was planning to implement a countywide mask mandate for indoor areas — including schools — in El Paso. City Council voted 5-3 to file a lawsuit against Abbott that would support local protective measures.

Dallas County had issued mandates covering public schools, colleges, businesses and many government buildings. On Sunday night, the Texas Supreme Court sided with the governor by temporarily striking down mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties.