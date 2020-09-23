EPISD cancels volleyball road games against YISD schools allowing fans in stands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) has canceled three high school volleyball games on Tuesday involving schools playing at an Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) gym because YISD is allowing fans in the stands at their home games.

The canceled matches include Franklin vs. Ysleta, Bowie vs. Riverside, and El Paso High vs. Eastwood. Chapin will still host Bel Air on Tuesday night because the match is being played at Chapin (an EPISD school) without fans.

EPISD has canceled the following volleyball games tonight because YISD is allowing fans into their indoor gyms:



Franklin vs. Ysleta

Bowie vs. Riverside

El Paso High vs. Eastwood#txhsvb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 22, 2020

EPISD made the decision to cancel all indoor road games that involve school districts allowing fans in the stands until further notice.

The high school volleyball season began last Friday night. Fans were absent at these matches, except at YISD gyms, the only school district allowing limited fans in the stands. Limited fans consists of parents of the student-athletes participating in competition.

Here is the statement from EPISD regarding their decision to cancel games at YISD schools:

“EPISD Administration has made the difficult decision to cancel indoor games until further notice with any districts currently opening its doors to spectators. All El Paso district athletics directors had collectively agreed to hold off on allowing fans at games in order to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19. This time without outside spectators gives players and staff the opportunity to adjust to new protocols. As COVID-19 cases have slowly begun to rise again, we will do everything possible to minimize risk to our students and staff. We continuously review our procedures and will work with the other school districts on a timeline for allowing fans into games.”

YISD officials also sent out a statement on Tuesday:

“EPISD’s decision to cancel this week’s indoor games at our schools is unfortunate for our hardworking student-athletes and their parents, who are eager to watch their children compete. However, we stand by our decision to allow two parents of each YISD athlete to attend home games. For a volleyball team of 15 athletes, this means there may be about 30 parents in the stands who must also practice social distancing, be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, and use face masks. Even with the two-parent guest policy at home games, we will remain far below 50 percent of our gyms’ capacities.”