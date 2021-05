El Paso’s high school softball playoff schedule set for Area Round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Area Round schedules are out and there are several high school softball teams in El Paso looking to make deep playoff runs.

Class 6A

Americas vs. Timbercreek

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST at Stanton H.S.

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST at Stanton H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 5A

Hanks vs. Lubbock Coronado

Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton H.S.

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m. CST at Andrews H.S.

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST at Andrews H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Chapin vs. Abilene Cooper

Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m. CST at Permian H.S.

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST at Permian H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Jefferson vs. Lubbock Monterey

Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m. CST at Fort Stockton H.S.

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m. CST at Fort Stockton H.S.

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2