EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – High school football is back in the Borderland.

Per University Interscholastic League (UIL) rules, high school football teams could begin practicing on Monday, Sept. 14. Eastwood High School took that date quite literally, taking the field at 12 a.m. for ‘Midnight Madness.’

Football is back in El Paso! Eastwood on the field for #MidnightMadness at Trooper Stadium. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/4jUhU5MYgT — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 14, 2020

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan was at this morning’s practice and highlights the action.