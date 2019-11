EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso High School volleyball is moving on to the Area Round. The Tigers sweeping the Eastwood Troopers in three sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) on Monday night.

Way to go Tigers!!!! pic.twitter.com/6VYUXAfMeD — El Paso High School Volleyball (@PasoSchool) November 5, 2019

With the win, The Tigers improve to 34-6 on the season and will play Aledo in the Area Round.