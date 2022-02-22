EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of seven local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night.

Boys High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)

Tuesday, Feb. 22 ⁠— Finals

•Americas def. San Angelo Central, 43-38 (Trail Blazers advance to 6A Area Round)

•Permian def. Franklin, 47-43 (Cougars eliminated from 6A playoffs)

•Odessa High def. Eastwood, 57-46 (Trooper eliminated from 6A playoffs)

•Frenship def. Coronado, 72-43 (Thunderbirds eliminated from 6A playoffs)

•Andress def. Bel Air, 54-40 (Eagles advance to 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)

•Canutillo def. El Paso High, 64-46 (Eagles advance to 5A Area Round, Tigers Eliminated)

•San Elizario def. Monahans, 56-53 (Eagles advance to 4A Area Round)

•Seminole def. Mountain View, 57-35 (Lobos eliminated from 4A playoffs)

•Chapin def. Horizon, 70-52 (Huskies advance to 5A Area Round, Scorpions eliminated)

•Parkland def. Burges, 42-41 (Matadors advance to 5A Area Round, Mustangs eliminated)

•Andrews def. Fabens, 38-34 (Wildcats eliminated from 4A playoffs)

•Greenwood def. Harmony, 59-28 (Harmony eliminated from 4A playoffs)

•Tornillo def. Lamesa, 71-46 (Coyotes advance to 3A Area Round)

