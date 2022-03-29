EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school soccer playoffs resumed across the state of Texas with the Area Round kicking off on Tuesday. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan has the scores.

High school ​soccer ​​​​​​playoff schedule, scores

Boys, Area Round

Class 6A

-Eastlake def. Timber Creek, 7-0 (Falcons advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

-LD Bell def. Socorro, 1-0 (Bulldogs eliminated)

-Euless Trinity def. Pebble Hills, 3-1 (Spartans eliminated)

Class 5A

-Del Valle def. Amarillo High, 6-4 in PKs (Conquistadores advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

-Bel Air def. Amarillo Caprock, 1-0 (Highlanders advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

***Del Valle will play Bel Air on Friday in an All-El Paso Regional Quarterfinal playoff match)

-Lubbock Cooper def. El Dorado, 6-4 in PKs (Aztecs eliminated)

-Amarillo Palo Duro def. Irvin, 11-10 in PKs (Rockets eliminated)

Class 4A

-San Elizario def. Brownwood, 4-0 (Eagles advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

-Snyder def. Riverside, 2-1 (Rangers eliminated)

-Stephenville def. Clint, 4-0 (Lions elimiated)

Girls, Area Round

Class 6A

-Keller def. Franklin, 2-1 (Cougars eliminated)

Class 5A

-Lubbock Coronado def. Bel Air, 3-0 (Highlanders eliminated)

-Randall def. Burges, 2-1 (Mustangs eliminated)

-Lubbock Cooper def. El Paso High, 2-1 (Tigers eliminated)

-Amarillo High def. Canutillo, 2-1 (Eagles eliminated)

Class 4A

-San Elizario def. Brownwood, 3-1 (Eagles advance to Regional Quarterfinals)

