EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of eight local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night.

Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)

Tuesday, Feb. 15 ⁠— Finals

•Franklin def. Odessa High, 52-51 (Cougars advance to Class 6A Area Round)

•Midland Legacy def. Americas, 49-29 (Trail Blazers eliminated from Class 6A Playoffs)

•El Dorado def. Bowie, 44-40 (Aztecs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Bears eliminated)

•Andress def. Hanks, 54-26 (Eagles advance to Class 5A Area Round, Knights eliminated)

•Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 71-39 (Lions eliminated from Class 4A Playoffs)

•San Elizario def. Monahans, 51-40 (Eagles advance to Class 4A Area Round)

•Mountain View def. Andrews, 63-17 (Lobos advance to Class 4A Area Round)

Monday, Feb. 14 ⁠— Finals

•Pebble Hills def. San Angelo Central, 50-49 (Spartans advance to Class 6A Area Round)

•Frenship def. Coronado, 63-35 (Thunderbirds eliminated from Class 6A playoffs)

•Chapin def. Ysleta, 80-33 (Huskies advance to Class 5A Area Round, Indians eliminated)

•Burges def. Bel Air, 51-42 (Mustangs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)

•Seminole def. Riverside, 84-36 (Rangers eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)

