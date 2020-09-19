El Paso sees first wave of volleyball matches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school athletics in El Paso are back.

It started with cross country last weekend as the first high school sporting event to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. On Friday, high school volleyball teams across the city took the floor for their first game of the season.

El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District are not allowing fans at matches to start the season, but Ysleta Independent School permitted fans at a limited capacity. Social distancing was visibly present in the stands and benches spaced six feet apart. Masks were worn by officials, coaches, and student-athletes on the bench — some players elected to wear their face-coverings during competition.

KTSM 9 Sports made several stops across the city. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights all the action.

It’s the first night of high school sports competition in El Paso: Friday night volleyball.



Burges hosts Coronado; no fans, all players/coaches/officials wearing masks and are seated 6 feet apart. Highlights at 10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/12IixyyZgN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 19, 2020