El Paso produces eight volleyball Bi-District champions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Survive and advance. That is the name of the game in the playoffs and eight high school volleyball teams out of El Paso punch their tickets to the Area Round.
Class 3A
-Anthony def. TLCA San Angelo, 3-0
Class 4A
-Seminole def. San Elizario, 3-2
-Mountain View def. Pecos, 3-2
-Andrews def. Fabens, 3-0
Class 5A
-El Paso High def. Eastwood, 3-0
-El Dorado def. Canutillo, 3-0
-Chapin def. Horizon, 3-0
-Eastlake def. Burges, 3-0
Class 6A
-Coronado def. Midland Lee, 3-0
-Midland High def. Americas, 3-1
-Amarillo Tascosa def. Franklin, 3-2
-Montwood def. Frenship, 3-2