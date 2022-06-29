EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Southlake Carroll High School baseball coach Larry Vucan was named the National High School Coach of the Year on Wednesday.

An El Paso native that attended Eastwood High School, Vucan picked up the incredible honor from the American Baseball Coaches Association, after leading the Dragons to the 2022 Class 6A state championship earlier this month.

BIG DRAGON NEWS🐲

Congratulations to head baseball coach Larry Vucan for being announced the 2022 National Coach of the Year (H.S. Div. I) by The American Baseball Coaches Association. @ABCA1945



This award is well earned and all of Dragon Nation is excited!#DragonsVsDragons

The state title is the third of Vucan’s tenure at Southlake Carroll, after the Dragons also won it all in 2018 and 2019. Vucan coached in El Paso before making the move to the Dallas Metroplex, leading the Franklin Cougars for a few years.

Vucan was elected to the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018 after winning his first state title with the Dragons.