El Paso High volleyball tops Mayfield in four sets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season rolls on and Tuesday’s matchup between Mayfield and El Paso High provided a classic Las Cruces vs. El Paso matchup. The Tigers taking the match in four sets (23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24).

Natalia Martinez tallied 29 assists while Jasmine Martinez recorded 17 kills for the Tigers. Yuliana Salazar added nine kills in the win.

The Tigers beat Mayfield 3-1 in their home opener‼️🏛🐾 #clawsup



Natalia Martinez: 29 assists

Yuliana Salazar: 9 kills, 7 blocks

Diana Wong: 8 kills, 2 block

Jasmine Martinez: 17 kills, 3 blocks pic.twitter.com/6fhl3Ipk1v — El Paso High School Volleyball (@elpasovb) August 25, 2021

El Paso High improves to 6-3 on the season while the Trojans fall to 1-1.

KTSM 9 Sports Director, Andy Morgan, highlights the action.