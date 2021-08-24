El Paso High volleyball tops Mayfield in four sets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season rolls on and Tuesday’s matchup between Mayfield and El Paso High provided a classic Las Cruces vs. El Paso matchup. The Tigers taking the match in four sets (23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24).
Natalia Martinez tallied 29 assists while Jasmine Martinez recorded 17 kills for the Tigers. Yuliana Salazar added nine kills in the win.
El Paso High improves to 6-3 on the season while the Trojans fall to 1-1.
KTSM 9 Sports Director, Andy Morgan, highlights the action.