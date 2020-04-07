El Paso High to name Aguilar Jr. as head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new era of El Paso High Tigers football is set to begin. Sources confirming to KTSM 9 Sports on Tuesday that Ray Aguilar Jr. will be their next head football coach and athletic coordinator. He replaces Robert Morales who stepped down in January after leading the Tigers for ten seasons.

Aguilar Jr. has spent the past couple years as head coach of the San Elizario Eagles, going 9-13 in two seasons, including a 6-5 mark in 2018 after the Eagles went winless in 2017 before he arrived on campus.

El Paso High is a storied program with rich tradition, but hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2016. The Tigers went 0-10 in 2019.