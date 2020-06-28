El Paso High School suspends workouts indefinitely for precautionary measures

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso High School is suspending summer workouts for its football, cheer and volleyball programs effective immediately, EPHS athletic coordinator and head football coach Ray Aguilar said on Sunday.

The suspension is in effect until further notice. Aguilar told KTSM that no Tiger athletes or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19; the decision was made by Aguilar out of an abundance of caution. Aguilar said El Paso Independent School District has so far left that decision up to individual campuses.

We LOVE our Tigers and their safety is our PRIORITY #DigInTigers pic.twitter.com/GchMnU2jfw — Coach Ray Aguilar Jr (@CoachAguilarJr) June 28, 2020

Aguilar cited the recent surge of cases of COVID-19, not only in El Paso, but statewide, as big factors in his decision to suspend athletics at EPHS. On Sunday, a record 284 cases of COVID-19 were announced in the city of El Paso.

“Being proactive now will not only ensure the safety of all, but also bring us a step closer to what we all desire: the beginning of the 2020 Texas High School Fall Sports season in August,” Aguilar said in a statement released to Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

El Paso High School is suspending all football, volleyball and cheerleading summer training programs until further notice, per EPHS athletic coordinator/football coach Ray Aguilar. https://t.co/wG3zFPGKDY — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 28, 2020

Aguilar told KTSM that the current hope is to return to workouts by July 13, but nothing definitive has been decided just yet. Parents of El Paso High students were also happy with the decision made by the school.

“They were understanding and understood the situation. They know at the end of the day that our goal is to play football in August,” Aguilar said. “Parents were very thankful and supportive of that decision. At the end of the day, we’re looking at the best interest of their kids, and trying to make that decision to protect their kids and do what’s best for them.”

EPISD has left the decision to continue or postpone workouts up to individual campuses. As of Sunday night, Austin High School, Chapin High School, Franklin High School and Jefferson High School all have told KTSM they plan to continue workouts. Chapin and Jefferson told KTSM they are continuing workouts for fall sports only; indoor workouts and weight rooms are prohibited.

Across El Paso, Ysleta ISD announced on Saturday that it had shut down all summer workouts at all of its campuses, after coaches at Hanks High School and Riverside High School tested positive for COVID-19 this week. YISD is looking at a potential return on July 13, but will assess the situation at that time to make the best decision.

Socorro ISD has a pre-planned district summer break June 29-July 3 that is completely unrelated to COVID-19, so all SISD athletics are on pause until July 6. On June 14, Socorro High School postponed the start of its workouts after a coach experienced COVID-19 symptoms. An update has not been provided on the Socorro coach, but the Bulldogs have not started their summer workouts; SISD athletic director JJ Calderon told KTSM that Socorro is targeting July 6 as its start date.

Cathedral High School in El Paso shut down workouts on June 12, after a football player tested positive for COVID-19. So far, the Fighting Irish have not returned to workouts. A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of El Paso told KTSM last week that Cathedral is also targeting July 6 for a potential return date.