El Paso high school softball schedule for Regional Quarterfinals

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Two El Paso high school softball teams, Americas and Hanks, won their Area playoff series last weekend to punch their ticket to the Regional Quarterfinals of the Texas state softball playoffs. On Monday, they both found out where they’ll play round three of the postseason.

Class 6A

Americas vs. Fort Worth Boswell

Game 1: Friday, 4 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 2: Saturday, 9 a.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Class 5A

Hanks vs. Abilene Cooper

Game 1: Friday, 6:30 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton High School

Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m. MT, or 30 minutes after Americas-Boswell Game 3

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 3

