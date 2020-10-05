El Paso High postpones next two football games due to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso High has postponed their next two football games due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, El Paso Independent School District confirms to KTSM on Sunday.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at Bel Air on Friday night and the 90th edition of the ‘Battle of the Claw’ was set to take place on Oct. 16 against Austin. According to the district, both games will be rescheduled to a later date.
El Paso High opened the season on Friday with a 61-15 loss to Clint.
El Paso High is the third high school football program in El Paso to postpone or cancel games this season due to COVID-19, joining Irvin and Cathedral.