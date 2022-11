EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High saw their playoff run end in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals after a four-set loss to Abilene High at Midland Christian High School on Tuesday.

𝙀𝙡 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙤 1

𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙚 3 pic.twitter.com/Q9B4iJ6H74 — El Paso High School Volleyball (@elpasovb) November 9, 2022

The Tigers fell to the Eagles in four sets (21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 21-25). Despite not getting the result they wanted, El Paso High still has a lot to be proud of as they claimed the District 1-5A title along with becoming bi-district and area champions.