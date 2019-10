EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Class 6A No. 24 Franklin defeated arch-rival Coronado 3-1 on the volleyball court on Tuesday night.

The Cougars jumped out quickly to a one-set lead, but let set two slip away to the T-Birds. Franklin responded impressively with wins in sets three and four to improve to 2-0 in district play.

In Class 5A, No. 11 El Paso High had no trouble with Canutillo, taking care of the Eagles 3-0.