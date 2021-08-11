El Paso High focused on building football foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season is less than three weeks away and the El Paso High Tigers are ready to make some noise in 2021.

In Ray Aguilar Jr.’s first year as the head coach, El Paso High went 1-4 (1-3 in District 2-5A, Division II) in the pandemic-shortened season. The Tigers return six starters and Aguilar Jr. is focused on building the program the right way.

“We have a really solid group of seniors who have bought into building the foundation to this program,” Aguilar Jr. said. “I think that’s going to be key. If they can continue to follow the path that they’ve been on this entire offseason of leading this team and pushing them to do things the elite way, then I think the sky is the limit for this team.”

The stage is set. We'll see you in the fall!#Foundation21 #DigInTigers pic.twitter.com/jhMob299U8 — El Paso High Football (@ElPasoFB) May 12, 2021

The 2021 Dave Campebell’s Texas Football magazine has El Paso High picked to finish last in District 2-5A, Division II this season, but the Tigers feel like they have the playmakers on both sides of the football to sneak up on opponents. They expect to compete for a playoff berth.

“We’ve been waiting for this a long time,” said Cristian Quintana. “We are super excited to come out here and work, get ready for the season and surprise some people.”

El Paso High will open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 at Riverside. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.