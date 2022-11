EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood and El Paso High both won their semifinal games in the C.D. Jarvis Tournament on Friday night.

The Troopers defeated Andress 46-40 in the first semifinal and El Paso High outlasted Pebble Hills in the second game 47-46 on its home court.

The Tigers and Troopers will play for the tournament title on Saturday afternoon at El Paso high school.