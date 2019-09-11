elpasostrong
El Paso High, Chapin serve up district wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District high school volleyball schedules are officially underway and El Paso has three teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

In Class 6A, Franklin comes in at No. 24. In Class 5A, El Paso is ranked No. 8 while Chapin is No. 22 in the state.

El Paso and Chapin scored wins on Tuesday night. The Tigers beating Andress in straight sets (3-0), while the Huskies also swept in their matchup with Austin (3-0).

KTSM 9 Sports made a stop to both gyms on Tuesday night. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

