LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – The Region I cross country meets got underway on Monday morning in Lubbock on Monday and El Paso came out as big winners.

The El Paso High boys won the Class 5A Regional championship with 104 points, beating out Colleyville Heritage, Argyle and Aledo. The Tigers are now headed to the state meet.

Miles Westbrook led the way for the Tigers with a fourth-place finish in a time of 15:44.10 seconds, Leo Valenzuela was 21st with a time of 16:34.80 and Ulysses O’Rourke was 27th with a time of 16:50.60.

On the girls side, the Chapin girls finished in fourth place to also punch a ticket to the state meet in two weeks’ time. Aledo won the team title with 45 points, Colleyville Heritage was second with 82 points and Gravevine was third with 121 points.

Rebecca Duran led the way by finishing 13th with a time of 19:18.50 and Ava Dennis was 33rd with a time of 20:22.60.

The Class 2A, 4A and 6A Region I meets are on Tuesday in Lubbock. The state meet is November 3-4 in Round Rock, Texas.