EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School football took a step in the right direction in 2021. The Tigers collected three wins last season after only winning one in the 2020 and 2019.

With a great senior class and more experience returning for the upcoming season, the Tigers are ready to take the next step up.

“It is a really good team of seniors that have really bought into our culture, our program, and the way we want to do things,” said head coach Ray Aguilar Jr. “That is what we are really excited about this is season. Just rolling this team out and seeing them go out and play as a unit.”

One big piece of this year’s Tigers’ team will be their quarterback. Gerry Chairez, a senior, will return as a three-year starter at the position. Last season, Chairez threw for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games played.

“Having a three-year starter coming back at quarterback helps a lot. Any coach would say the same thing,” said Aguilar Jr. “He is going to be a big, impact player for us.”

Other players that can be impact players for the Tigers will be Josh Contreras, a senior defensive end; Lueranze Johnson, a senior running back and safety; Pablo Gonzalez, a junior wide receiver; Edgar Garcia, a junior linebacker; Peter Chavez, a senior wide receiver; and Kaylub Dominguez, a senior wide receiver.

With a lot of experience coming back and the drive to keep pushing the program in the right direction, the Tigers hope to have one of their best seasons in recent times.

“In the off-season we’ve been working, we’ve been working hard, working on building trust as a team,” said Dominguez. “We are really working to get into the playoffs. We are really tired of hearing El Paso High can’t win. We got it. I trust these guys with everything. I trust all of them.”

The Tigers open up their 2022 season against Gadsden on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.