MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High kept their playoff run alive after defeating Abilene Wylie in the Area round of the 2022 UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs.

The Tigers took the victory in five sets (25-16, 14-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-8) over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

𝙀𝙡 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙤 3

𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 2 pic.twitter.com/kZV28MCi0D — El Paso High School Volleyball (@elpasovb) November 5, 2022

El Paso high will now face Abilene High on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Midland Christian in the 5A regional quarterfinals.

A HUGE Congratulations to our AREA CHAMPIONS 🏐🏆EL PASO HIGH TIGERS!! On to the next round!!! Tuesday vs Abilene High! @ELPASO_ISD @Fchavezeptimes @Liza_ProPR @BU_glenn — EPISD ATHLETICS (@EPISDathletics) November 5, 2022

Elsewhere, San Elizario suffered a three-set loss (22-25, 16-25, 14-25) against Monahans on Saturday.