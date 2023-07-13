EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso girls basketball duo played in a prestigious all-star game featuring players from around the state of Texas on Wednesday night.

Andress senior-to-be Allenae Martin-Lewis and Franklin senior-to-be Caitlynn Clark teamed up with the blue team at Wednesday’s Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game in Arlington.

Congratulations to @caitlynnclark2 for representing our city and our program yesterday in the @AustinTGCA All-Star Basketball Game. We are extremely proud of you!#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/jDEgtAGTJC — Franklin Lady Cougars Basketball (@FHSLadyCougars) July 13, 2023

Both girls have been among the top players in El Paso since they were sophomores and showed their stuff in front of a wider audience on Wednesday. Martin-Lewis was even perfect from the floor, scoring 11 points.

Good evening…GOOD PEOPLE @allenae_m continues to make me proud. Although her team lost, she played well. She finished with 11 pts (4 for 4 FGs & 1 of 2 FTs), 5 rbs, 3 asts, 1 blk, & 1 stl. She represented @Coach_wwallace, @Andress_Bball, & 915 well.@Fchavezeptimes pic.twitter.com/8cjuskiIMd — Rodney Lewis (@coachlewis40) July 13, 2023

Both players will now look to lead their teams to big seasons in their final years of high school in 2023-24.