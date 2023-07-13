EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso girls basketball duo played in a prestigious all-star game featuring players from around the state of Texas on Wednesday night.
Andress senior-to-be Allenae Martin-Lewis and Franklin senior-to-be Caitlynn Clark teamed up with the blue team at Wednesday’s Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game in Arlington.
Both girls have been among the top players in El Paso since they were sophomores and showed their stuff in front of a wider audience on Wednesday. Martin-Lewis was even perfect from the floor, scoring 11 points.
Both players will now look to lead their teams to big seasons in their final years of high school in 2023-24.